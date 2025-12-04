For the Foodie | Home for the Holidays

This week's episode of the Home for the Holidays podcast is for the foodies out there! Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard celebrate the Lehigh Valley's culinary makers who fuel the community.

Margaret and Tiffany sit down with Veronica Moore, co-owner of The Taste Smokers in South Bethlehem, to explore their bold, smoky flavors and community food culture. Plus, spotlights on more incredible local businesses perfect for holiday gifting:



Wonder Kitchen in Bethlehem and Wonder Farm in Hellertown

Triple Sun Spirits in Emmaus

Mad Catter Coffee Roasters in Allentown

Centre Square Cheese Shoppe in Easton

If you’re building a gift basket, stocking a bar cart, or supporting local growers and makers—this episode is for you.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.