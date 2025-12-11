Fashion, Flare & Self-Care | Home for the Holidays

This week on the Home for the Holidays podcast, hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard spotlight the best Lehigh Valley boutiques and designers to help you find gifts for the trendsetters, style lovers, and clothes hounds on your holiday shopping list.

Joining Margaret and Tiffany are designers Lara Bly and Erin Zebertavage from the SouthSide Arts District in Bethlehem, PA to talk about where to shop, what’s trending, and what festive events are happening in Bethlehem this season.

Plus, a highlight on other local fashion stops, including:

• Perfect Fit Resale Boutique (Allentown)

• Once Upon a Child (Allentown)

• Something Different (Bethlehem)

• Assembly88 (Allentown)

From sustainable resale to bold designer pieces, the Valley has something for every style.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.