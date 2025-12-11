© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home for the Holidays

Fashion, Flare & Self-Care | Home for the Holidays

By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:57 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Aviv Rachmadian
/
Unsplash

This week on the Home for the Holidays podcast, hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard spotlight the best Lehigh Valley boutiques and designers to help you find gifts for the trendsetters, style lovers, and clothes hounds on your holiday shopping list.

Joining Margaret and Tiffany are designers Lara Bly and Erin Zebertavage from the SouthSide Arts District in Bethlehem, PA to talk about where to shop, what’s trending, and what festive events are happening in Bethlehem this season.

Plus, a highlight on other local fashion stops, including:

• Perfect Fit Resale Boutique (Allentown)
• Once Upon a Child (Allentown)
• Something Different (Bethlehem)
• Assembly88 (Allentown)

From sustainable resale to bold designer pieces, the Valley has something for every style.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Tags
Home for the Holidays Bethlehem SouthSide Arts District
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
See stories by Tiffany Sondergaard
Related Content
  • WDIY Headlines
    For the Foodie | Home for the Holidays
    Margaret McConnell
    This week on the Home for the Holidays podcast, we celebrate the culinary makers who fuel the Lehigh Valley community. Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard sit down with Veronica Moore of The Taste Smokers along with highlighting other local gift ideas for the foodies in your life.
  • WDIY Headlines
    Joyful Giving | Home for the Holidays
    Margaret McConnell
    This week's episode of the Home for the Holidays podcast highlights the organizations feeding, sheltering, and supporting families across the Lehigh Valley. Stopping by the studio is guest Dawn Godshall of Community Action Lehigh Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank.