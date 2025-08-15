© 2025
You Bet Your Garden

What's Up, Tiger Lily? | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
On this episode, Mike McGrath solves the case of mysterious black objects found on a listener's tiger lilies, with the help of your fabulous tips. Plus, a heaping helping of your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/15/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
