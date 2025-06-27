Successful Ways to Deter Dastardly Deer | You Bet Your Garden
On this episode, Mike McGrath shares some tried and true methods for keeping deer, known for being giant stomachs on legs, from eating your entire garden. Plus, a heaping helping of your fabulous phone calls!
To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.
You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.
(Original air-date: 6/27/25)