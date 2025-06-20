© 2025
Battling Flea Beetles with a Brand New Bt | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike McGrath talks about the different forms of Bt and what they can be used for, including one that rids your garden of flea beetles before they become a menace. Plus, a heaping helping of your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/20/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
