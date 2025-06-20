Battling Flea Beetles with a Brand New Bt | You Bet Your Garden
On this episode, Mike McGrath talks about the different forms of Bt and what they can be used for, including one that rids your garden of flea beetles before they become a menace. Plus, a heaping helping of your fabulous phone calls!
To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.
