Hair of the Dog Can Deter Slimy Slugs | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published June 13, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT
Mike McGrath explains how you can solve your slimy slug problems with nothing more than a bag of salon clippings or a case of beer. Plus, a heaping helping of your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/13/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
