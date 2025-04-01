Appreciating Every Piece of Our Environment with Katherine Burd | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang welcomes Katherine Burd, a teacher and the All School Sustainability Chair at Moravian Academy. She talks about the sustainability work that the school does and the environmental club she advises that seeks to educate students on a wide range of topics related to sustainability.

Katherine talks about spending most of her time during her childhood exploring the woods around her home and how her travels to Japan inspired her love for conservation and her career as a teacher. She also shares some of her everyday sustainable practices and gives advice for those looking to live in a similar way.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes on Tuesdays in April at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/1/25)