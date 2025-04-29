Fighting for the Future with Flora Cardoni | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Abigail Wood welcomes Flora Cardoni, Deputy Director of PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. She shares her journey, including the moment she realized her passion for environmental science, and how her early work guided her to her current role.

Flora shares what a regular day of work looks like for her and for the organization, and talks about some of the largest issues they tackle statewide. She shares her advice for others looking to get involved in the future of our environment but also emphasizes the need for all generations to step up instead of just young people.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes on Tuesdays in April at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/29/25)

