Reliable Transportation in the Valley with Owen O'Neil | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Owen O'Neil, Executive Director of LANTA. They highlight reliable transportation as a vital condition of health and discuss the different feelings toward transportation in places you're visiting versus the place you live.

They elaborate on the effects of transportation on overall health and economic wellness, and the importance they see LANTA playing for its daily 15,000-16,000 riders. Owen shares some of LANTA's main services, initiatives, and partnerships, and explains their part in reaching out to certain populations.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/21/25)