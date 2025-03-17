© 2025
WDIY Headlines
The Well-Being Report

"The Goal Is to Replace Yourself" with Eric Ruth | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published March 17, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, sit down with Eric Ruth, Co-Founder and CEO of the Kellyn Foundation. They discuss the nonprofit's efforts to increase healthy food access and teach all residents, including young students, how to make healthier choices.

Eric shows the story behind the Kellyn Foundation, which started in an attempt to provide something hospitals can't. He gives a glimpse at their major initiatives and emphasizes the importance of building relationships in the community you serve.

1 of 3  — IMG_2927.jpg
Contributed Photo / Kellyn Foundation
2 of 3  — IMG_1109.JPEG
Contributed Photo / Kellyn Foundation
3 of 3  — Screenshot_20240730_183654_Gallery.jpg
Contributed Photo / Kellyn Foundation

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/17/25)

Tags
The Well-Being Report Eric RuthKellyn Foundationfood accessHealthy eatingLehigh Valley
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
