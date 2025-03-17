"The Goal Is to Replace Yourself" with Eric Ruth | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, sit down with Eric Ruth, Co-Founder and CEO of the Kellyn Foundation. They discuss the nonprofit's efforts to increase healthy food access and teach all residents, including young students, how to make healthier choices.

Eric shows the story behind the Kellyn Foundation, which started in an attempt to provide something hospitals can't. He gives a glimpse at their major initiatives and emphasizes the importance of building relationships in the community you serve.

