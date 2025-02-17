© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
The Well-Being Report

Encouraging a Healthier Community with Brooke Griffiths | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published February 17, 2025 at 4:35 PM EST

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Brooke Griffiths, Executive Director of the Blue Zones Project in the Lehigh Valley. They discuss the work of Blue Zones to bring easier healthy choices to our community and beyond.

Brooke talks about some of the project's focuses in Allentown and the activate projects in Easton and Bethlehem. They discuss the significant impacts our community would see if healthier choices were simply made more accessible and common.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/17/25)

Tags
The Well-Being Report Brooke GriffithsBlue ZonesLehigh ValleyHealthAccessibilityLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Health
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content