Encouraging a Healthier Community with Brooke Griffiths | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Brooke Griffiths, Executive Director of the Blue Zones Project in the Lehigh Valley. They discuss the work of Blue Zones to bring easier healthy choices to our community and beyond.

Brooke talks about some of the project's focuses in Allentown and the activate projects in Easton and Bethlehem. They discuss the significant impacts our community would see if healthier choices were simply made more accessible and common.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/17/25)

