Moving Upstream: Addressing Community Needs with Samantha Shaak | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, kick off 2025 by introducing the show's new name and explaining why it better fits the show's focus. They explain what the vital conditions of health are and how focusing on those specific elements can improve overall community health.

They discuss the ability for anyone to understand the vital conditions framework, talk about Allentown's Franklin Park neighborhood and its relevance in the show's conversations, and explain what a place-based approach is.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/20/25)