A Future Where Housing Is Attainable for Everyone with Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Mass Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Jill Seitz, LVPC Chief Community and Regional Planner, to talk about housing in the Lehigh Valley. With a monumental housing shortage in the region and mismatches between what's available and what's affordable, they discuss what can be and is being done to make the region a home for everyone.

Jill talks about the rise in housing prices in our area and how people buying below their income level can create more of an issue. They also explain why developers can't simply build more housing to fix the problem, and talk about some other data that's been found while researching this issue.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 4/7/25)