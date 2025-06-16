© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
The Well-Being Report

Humane Housing in the Valley with Sherri Binder and Vicky Kistler | The Well-Being Report

By Margaret McConnell
Published June 16, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk about humane housing as a vital condition of health. They're joined by Sherri Binder, Executive Director of Ripple Community Inc. and a resident of Franklin Park, and Vicky Kistler, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Allentown.

They discuss what humane housing looks like in general and in the Lehigh Valley and how we can begin to address the housing issues we see in our community. Vicky shares more about Allentown's comprehensive housing plan and the group talks about how housing drives health outcomes.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/16/25)

Tags
The Well-Being Report Sherri BinderRipple Community Inc.Vicky KistlerCity of AllentownHousingHealth
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content