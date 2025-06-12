A Great Family Adventure with Robert Stiffler and Amanda Shurr | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell is joined first by Robert Stiffler, Director of Parks at the Trexler Nature Preserve, to talk about why the preserve is unique and valuable. He shares some of the outdoor activities available, including hiking on over 22 miles of trails, bird watching, mountain biking, and fishing.

Then, Margaret McConnell sits down with Amanda Shurr, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Zoo, to give a glimpse at the local location. She shares how the Zoo is elevated by its location in the Trexler Nature Preserve, talks about their summer camps, and lists some of the physical and exploratory opportunities.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/12/25)