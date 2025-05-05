AI in the Planning Sector with Dr. Subham Kharel | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with Dr. Subham Kharel, Senior Data and Analytics Planner at the LVPC, about how new generative AI tools can make the planning process more efficient and effective.

They discuss specific projects AI can be used to plan for, including reducing vehicle accidents in targeted areas, and specific factors that data shows cause the most injuries and fatalities in crashes.

Subham Kharel / LinkedIn Dr. Subham Kharel discusses his dissertation at the 2025 Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning (ACSP) conference in Seattle.

