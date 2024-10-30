"My Neighborhood Isn't Just Allentown" with Sandra Bieber and Genesis Ortega | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell sits down with Sandra Bieber, Manager of Operations and Community Development at Discover LV, and Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown, to talk about the Lehigh Valley Ambassadors program and its work to introduce both residents and visitors to new experiences in the area.

They discuss the importance of spending time in every part of the Lehigh Valley, as well as how to become an Ambassador, the perks that come with it, and the benefits for local businesses.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 10/29/24)