"Neighborhoods are the Life Blood of a Community" with Mayor Sal Panto | Valley Voices

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Easton Mayor Sal Panto as he serves his fifth consecutive term. He highlights the importance of uplifting both neighborhoods and the downtown area in order to make a complete and vibrant city. He also shares his current priorities, which include diversifying the city, creating affordable housing, and streamlining traffic of all kinds.

Mayor Panto also talks about the Blueprint Communities initiative that the City of Easton is involved in and their efforts to get all members of the community involved in deciding what the city should be. He also discusses topics like outdoor dining, climate action, and the importance of keeping the public engaged.

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts.

(Original air-date: 9/24/24)