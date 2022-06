"Vote with a passion...because in voting, there is power."

Alan Jennings rants about the primary results, stresses the importance of voting as a way to take back power from those resorting to undemocratic means of preserving their agenda, and as a way for citizens to preserve hard-won civil liberties and rights that may soon be lost, plus guns and disgust with the recent Uvalde school shooting.

(original air date 6/10/22)