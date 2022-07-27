© 2022
The So Called 'Radical Left' | Final Thoughts

Published July 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Alan Jennings waxes politic about the fact that there is no organized liberal 'Radical Left' of the Democratic Party that conservatives and pundits keep distracting to. He stresses the importance of voting as a way to change the tide on those resorting to undemocratic means of winning their agenda, and as a way for citizens to preserve hard-won civil liberties and rights that may soon be lost.

"Vote with a passion...because in voting, there is power."

(original air date 7/14/22)

Alan Jennings
Alan Jennings is the former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. He hosts a monthly edition of Lehigh Valley Discourse focused on politics.
