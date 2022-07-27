The So Called 'Radical Left' | Final Thoughts

Alan Jennings waxes politic about the fact that there is no organized liberal 'Radical Left' of the Democratic Party that conservatives and pundits keep distracting to. He stresses the importance of voting as a way to change the tide on those resorting to undemocratic means of winning their agenda, and as a way for citizens to preserve hard-won civil liberties and rights that may soon be lost.

"Vote with a passion...because in voting, there is power."

(original air date 7/14/22)