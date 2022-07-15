Mark Pinsley and the Race for the 16th Senate District | The Jennings Report

Alan welcomes Mark Pinsley, Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania State Senate District 16 to talk about the issues that are important to constituents in the Lehigh Valley, including his perspective and policies on the issues of education, the state economy and individual rights if elected in November.

*WDIY Public Affairs offered an equal time opportunity to Republican candidate Jarrett Coleman, who did not respond to multiple invitations and attempts to contact.

(Original air-date: 7/14/22)