State Sen. Boscola to Introduce Resolution Urging PA Government, Businesses to Divest From Russian Holdings | WDIY Local NewsLehigh Valley State Sen. Lisa Boscola says she will introduce a resolution urging divestitures from Russian holdings in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
Days after dropping her bid for the state house of representatives due to redistricting, Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski has announced that she will be seeking a seat in the State Senate instead. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has more.