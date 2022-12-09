28 Years of Public Service: The Legacy of State Sen. Pat Browne | The Jennings Report

Alan Jennings sits down with newly-retired State Sen. Pat Browne to reflect on his decades of serving the Lehigh Valley in Harrisburg.

They talk about his interest in entering politics, discuss the appropriate use of power, look on his accomplishments and legacy - from education funding to the Neighborhood Partnership Program - and also toward the future.

Then in his "final thought," Alan talks about how, during this upcoming holiday season, we should embody the spirit of becoming better people. Become better educated, stand up for justice, equity, fairness and empowerment, all for the goal of improving the world for everyone.

(Original air-date: 12/8/22)