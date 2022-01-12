© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the Spring Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🎧
TJR Final2-1.png
The Jennings Report
Second Thursday of every month, 6:00 - 6:30 PM
Hosted by Alan Jennings

Host Alan Jennings puts political and social topics, from the Lehigh Valley to the national level, front and center on The Jennings Report. Expect to hear from elected officials, pollsters, pundits, and experts in their field addressing the tough issues facing our shared community. Don't forget to stay put for Alan's "Final Thoughts" at the end of every episode.

Latest Episodes