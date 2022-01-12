The Jennings Report
Second Thursday of every month, 6:00 - 6:30 PM
Host Alan Jennings puts political and social topics, from the Lehigh Valley to the national level, front and center on The Jennings Report. Expect to hear from elected officials, pollsters, pundits, and experts in their field addressing the tough issues facing our shared community. Don't forget to stay put for Alan's "Final Thoughts" at the end of every episode.
Latest Episodes
Alan Jennings speaks with U.S. Senator Bob Casey about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people's resistance and resilience, support from the United States, and more. Additionally, Alan takes aim at Russian president Vladimir Putin during his "Final Thoughts."
'Color Outside the Lines': Taking Stock of the New Year with CALV's Dawn Godshall | The Jennings ReportAlan Jennings welcomes Dawn Godshall from Community Action Lehigh Valley to talk about what the new year has in store, Lehigh County’s rental assistance program, and the recent virtual launch of the Color Outside the Lines initiative.
On the premiere episode of The Jennings Report, Alan Jennings begins his new political program by talking to Alex Halper, Director of Government Affairs for the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry about the 2022 elections and what may be at stake for residents and businesses in the Lehigh Valley.