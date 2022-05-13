Peter Schweyer, Enid Santiago and the 134th District Democratic Primary | The Jennings Report

The Jennings Report invites Democratic incumbent State Rep. Peter Schweyer of the 22nd Pennsylvania District and his challenger, Enid Santiago, to the WDIY airwaves for an equal time forum before the upcoming May 17 primary election.

Alan Jennings discusses with the candidates the important issues of education, abortion access in Pennsylvania, inflation, and the rising costs of living that affect many across the Lehigh Valley – especially the constituents of the new 134th District.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/12/22)