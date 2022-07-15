© 2022
The Jennings Report

Mark Pinsley and the Race for the 16th Senate District | The Jennings Report

Published July 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
TJR7-14.jpg

Alan welcomes Mark Pinsley, Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania State Senate District 16 to talk about the issues that are important to constituents in the Lehigh Valley, including his perspective and policies on the issues of education, the state economy and individual rights if elected in November.

*WDIY Public Affairs offered an equal time opportunity to Republican candidate Jarrett Coleman, who did not respond to multiple invitations and attempts to contact. 

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/14/22)

The Jennings Report Mark Pinsley16th Senate District2022 electionsEducationEconomyindividual rightselectionState SenateLehigh ValleyJarrett Coleman
Alan Jennings
Alan Jennings is the former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. He hosts a monthly edition of Lehigh Valley Discourse focused on politics.
See stories by Alan Jennings
