The Many Stories of Jay & the Techniques With Jay Proctor | The Jennings Report

Alan Jennings welcomes Jay Proctor, from the pop group Jay & the Techniques. Jay is a Lehigh Valley local who shares with listeners stories about his time in the limelight on The Ed Sullivan Show, the band’s hit records including "Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie," the politics of a mixed-race band in the 1970s and the racism he and his bandmates faced throughout the years, and more.

Plus, he talks about his favorite song from the Techniques' archives.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/9/22)