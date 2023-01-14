Committees and CODELS: U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and the 118th Congress | The Jennings Report

Alan Jennings welcomes back U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, recently reelected to serve the 7th Congressional District for a third term.

They talk about Susan's victory in the 2022 midterms, the recent House speakership election, committee assignments, and more.

Then in his "final thought," Alan talks about how — in a world with so many problems, dangers and dysfunction - we need to learn to interact with one another, get involved in our society, and try harder to heal our nation, together. More "grocery store interactions," less road rage.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/12/23)