Where is the Republican Party Going? A Conversation with Charlie Dent | The Jennings Report

Alan Jennings welcomes former Lehigh Valley Congressman Charlie Dent, now the Executive Director and Vice President of the Aspen Institute's Congressional Program, an adviser at DLA Piper and a CNN commentator.

Charlie and Alan discuss what it's like to be a political commentator, getting legislation passed on a bipartisan basis, the direction of the Republican Party and Donald Trump's continued influence, as well as Charlie's thoughts about George Santos and new house speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Then in his "final thought," Alan adds some rhythm to his message on what more we can do to tackle the problems facing this nation and create a better society for all.

(Original air-date: 2/9/23)