'Get Off the Sidelines, Get In the Game': Josh Shapiro's Gubernatorial Run | The Jennings Report

On this month’s edition of The Jennings Report, the November statewide elections are in full focus. Alan Jennings welcomes Josh Shapiro, Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania governor to discuss his candidacy and present his prospective approach to criminal justice reform, abortion access, climate action, public education funding, and more to voters across the Lehigh Valley.

Then, in his “final thought,” Alan directs his ire at former President Donald Trump, his behavior and the damage it has caused to civil society.

*WDIY Public Affairs offered an equal-time opportunity to Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, who did not respond to multiple interview invitations from Alan and WDIY staff.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/8/22)