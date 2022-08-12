Nick Miller's Campaign for the 14th Senate District | The Jennings Report

On this episode of The Jennings Report, Alan Jennings welcomes Nick Miller, Democratic candidate for the 14th Senate District to talk about his motivations to run for office, addressing the housing crisis, behavioral health, public education, and more. Plus, in his "final thought," Alan discusses engaging with Republican candidates as part of the “mainstream” media.

*WDIY Public Affairs offered an equal time opportunity to Republican candidate Dean Browning, but were unable to schedule time prior to recording.

The Jennings Report is a monthly program that puts political and social topics front and center, from the local to the national level. Catch new episodes the second Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)