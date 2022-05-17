Periodically during All Things Considered

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Bach Choir of Bethlehem have collaborated to engage teens across the Lehigh Valley about the importance and relevance of culture through a series of Zoom sessions, culminating with the recent live concert of the world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

What is culture? What does it mean to young people? And finally...does culture matter?

WDIY' presents: Culture Conversations with host Sophie Elijovich, who speaks with local teens and young artists about the impact and influence of different cultural activities such as dance, music or art in their lives.