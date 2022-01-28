What’s in a Name?
Last Thursday of every month, 5:44 PM during All Things Considered
If you've ever wondered how towns, villages, streets and other landmarks around the Lehigh Valley got their names, then this new short feature is for you!
Each month, Mike Flynn digs into local history, presenting maps, documents, photos and more about each featured location and answering the question: What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes listeners on another dive into local history, visiting Lower Macungie Township to talk about the origins of Wescosville.
On the premiere episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn's exploration of local history takes him to the Southwest edge of the Lehigh Valley, near the border of Berks County, to the village of Breinigsville.