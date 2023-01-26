Laurys Station | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time traveling to the village of Laurys Station in North Whitehall Township.

Mike speaks with Pastor James Gottwald and historian Keith Butler from St. John's United Church of Christ to talk about the history of the community, from its original name of Slate Dam and the impact of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, to the contributions of David Laury — the dutiful local station manager, postmaster, hotelier, and presidential elector...among many other roles.

