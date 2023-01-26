© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
whats in a name 3.png
What’s in a Name?

Laurys Station | What's in a Name?

By Mike Flynn
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST
Laurys_station_front_elevation1893.png
Laurys Station | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time traveling to the village of Laurys Station in North Whitehall Township.

Mike speaks with Pastor James Gottwald and historian Keith Butler from St. John's United Church of Christ to talk about the history of the community, from its original name of Slate Dam and the impact of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, to the contributions of David Laury — the dutiful local station manager, postmaster, hotelier, and presidential elector...among many other roles.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/26/23)

Tags
What’s in a Name? Laurys StationLehigh CountyLocal HistoryHistoryExplorationWhat's in a Name
Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
See stories by Mike Flynn
Related Content
  • IMG_1120.jpg
    WDIY Headlines
    Coopersburg | What's in a Name?
    Mike Flynn
    On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg and Anna Ellenberger from the Coopersburg Historical Society.