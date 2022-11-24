Emmaus | What's in a Name?

© 2022
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
Published November 24, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST
Mike Flynn
WDIY
On this episode of What's In a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history with an exploration of Emmaus, in southern Lehigh County.

As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Jeanne Harakal, president of the Emmaus Historical Society about the roots of the borough's name in the Bible and the Moravian Church, as well as why there are two spellings of Emmaus...or is it "Emaus?"

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/24/22)

Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
