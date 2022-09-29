Roseto | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What’s in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Northampton County borough of Roseto, founded by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century.

As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Dr. Judith Lasker, Professor Emerita in Sociology and Anthropology at Lehigh University about the “Roseto Effect,” a social and health phenomenon identified in, and named after, the borough in the late 1950s.

(Original air-date: 9/29/22)