© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Hellertown | What's in a Name?

WDIY | By Mike Flynn
Published August 25, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT
Hellertown sign.JPG
Hellertown | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history, this time visiting the borough of Hellertown. He sits down with members of the Hellertown Historical Society and explores the borough’s origins, a story intertwined with the Heller family.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/25/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines HellertownHeller familyHellertown Historical SocietyNorthampton CountyExplorationboroughLost River CavernsLocal HistoryHistoryWhat's in a Name
Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
See stories by Mike Flynn
Related Content
  • The view from Bake Oven Knob.
    WDIY Headlines
    Bake Oven Knob | What's in a Name?
    Mike Flynn
    On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn returns with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time looking at the origins of the name Bake Oven Knob — one of the area's most amazing vista points overlooking the Blue Mountain Ridge near Germansville, just off of the Appalachian Trail.