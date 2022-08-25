Hellertown | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history, this time visiting the borough of Hellertown. He sits down with members of the Hellertown Historical Society and explores the borough’s origins, a story intertwined with the Heller family.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/25/22)