Tatamy | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn returns with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, tracing the origin of the name Tatamy, and its indigenous roots in the Delaware nation.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/30/22)