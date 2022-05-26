MacArthur Road | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn speaks with local Whitehall historian Karen Gensey and investigates the historical namesake behind one of the Lehigh Valley's major highways - MacArthur Road.

(Original air-date: 5/26/22)