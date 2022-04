Lehigh | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes listeners on another dive into local history, talking about the origin of the most famous name of our regional area – Lehigh.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/28/22)