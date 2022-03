Fountain Hill | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes listeners on another dive into local history, visiting local resident Karol Strelecki who shares his knowledge about the origins of Fountain Hill.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/31/22)