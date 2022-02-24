© 2022
What’s in a Name?

Wescosville | What's in a Name?

Published February 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST
The Wescosville Hotel
Wescosville | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes listeners on another dive into local history, visiting Lower Macungie Township to talk about the origins of Wescosville.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/24/22)

Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
