© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
whats in a name 3.png
What’s in a Name?

Wind Gap | What's in a Name?

By Mike Flynn
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST
P6130003 2.jpg
Wind Gap | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time in Wind Gap, along the Northampton-Monroe border.

Mike speaks with Dr. Douglas Heath, Professor Emeritus of Geography and Geology at Northampton Community College, and adjust professor of Geology at Moravian University, to learn more about the geological feature behind the name, the possible Dutch origins behind Wind Gap, and more.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/23/23)

Tags
What’s in a Name? Wind GapPoconosDr. Douglas HeathDelaware Water GapboroughgeologyWindt's GapAppalachian MountainsMonroe CountyNorthampton CountyHistoryLocal HistoryExplorationWhat's in a Name
Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
See stories by Mike Flynn
Related Content