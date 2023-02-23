Wind Gap | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time in Wind Gap, along the Northampton-Monroe border.

Mike speaks with Dr. Douglas Heath, Professor Emeritus of Geography and Geology at Northampton Community College, and adjust professor of Geology at Moravian University, to learn more about the geological feature behind the name, the possible Dutch origins behind Wind Gap, and more.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/23/23)