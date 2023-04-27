Bath | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time travelling to Bath, a borough in western Northampton County.

Mike speaks with Bath Historical Museum members Dianne Lager, Blaine Hoffmeister, Annemarie Hartzell, and Frank Hesch to learn more about the municipality's history, from its roots in the Irish "Craig Settlement," to an enduring connection with the English city of Bath, a historical tale connected to the American Revolution, and more.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/27/23)