Bath | What's in a Name?

What’s in a Name?

By Mike Flynn
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT
Mike Flynn
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history, this time travelling to Bath, a borough in western Northampton County.

Mike speaks with Bath Historical Museum members Dianne Lager, Blaine Hoffmeister, Annemarie Hartzell, and Frank Hesch to learn more about the municipality's history, from its roots in the Irish "Craig Settlement," to an enduring connection with the English city of Bath, a historical tale connected to the American Revolution, and more.

Learn more about the many landmarks and locations around the Lehigh Valley on What's in a Name?, with new episodes airing the last Thursday of every month at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/27/23)

Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
