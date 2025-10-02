The Draws of Entrepreneurship with Adriana Scipioni and Julian Sigafoos | Teen Money Matters

Eliza Moore is joined first by Adriana Scipioni, a student who's been involved working at her family restaurant for as long as she can remember. Adriana shares how her experience is different than other working teens and how being involved in the family business has impacted her view of entrepreneurship.

Then, Eliza sits down with Julian Sigafoos to explore her thoughts on owning a business. Julian shares the experience she's gained so far in entrepreneurship, how she sees social media helping in business, and what she believes could make learning about business more interesting for teenagers.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/2/25)

