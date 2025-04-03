© 2025
Teen Money Matters

Employment as a Teenager with Brady Roche and Jessie Mooney | Teen Money Matters

By Eliza Moore
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:42 PM EDT

Eliza Moore takes over hosting duties with a conversation about employment as a student. First, she talks with Brady Roche, a Freedom high school student who works at Northampton Country Club. Brady shares the benefits he's found come with working as a teenager, from saving money to gaining both soft and hard skills.

Then, Eliza welcomes Jessie Mooney, a Freedom high school student who works at Steel Ice Center and who's worked an internship with King Spry Law Firm. She talks about the social and time management skills she's gained from both positions.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/3/25)

Eliza Moore
Eliza Moore is the host of WDIY's Youth Media Program show, Teen Money Matters. She is a Freedom High School Student ('26) with a passion for learning who is the Debate Team Captain and a DECA member while volunteering with multiple organizations. She competes as a swimmer and enjoys working part-time.
