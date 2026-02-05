Building a Portfolio of Skills with Rosemary Reiji and Amy Illescas | Teen Money Matters

Eliza Moore talks first with Amy Illescas, a student at Freedom High School who's also studying cosmetology at the Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School. Amy explains why these classes make her feel more invested in her education and the skills she's gained that can help in any role.

Then, Eliza is joined by Rosemary Reiji, a student who's leading a fundraising campaign for Blood Cancer United. Rosemary talks about the decision to lead a campaign like this instead of taking a basic volunteer role, her methods of fundraising, and how it's helped her look at money differently.

