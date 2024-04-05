© 2024
Teen Money Matters

Everyday and Financial Negotiations with Ken Zeng and Bill Henderson | Teen Money Matters

By Jayaditya Kothari
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT

Jayaditya Kothari begins by welcoming Parkland High School student Ken Zeng to talk about how negotiating plays a big part in teen's lives, whether they realize it or not.

Then, Jayaditya talks with Bill Henderson, CIO at Valley National Financial Advisors, about how negotiations play a larger role in the financial world and how knowing positive methods can be beneficial.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/4/24)

Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is a junior at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
