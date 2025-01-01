Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful limited series airing on WDIY throughout February 2025.

Lindsay is an award-winning entrepreneur, public speaker, and seasoned professional. She possesses over 19 years of expertise in human resources, business development, staffing, recruiting, relationship management, and career coaching.

Originally from New England and now in the Lehigh Valley, PA, her career journey began as a customer service representative, progressing to ownership in two businesses. Through it all, her roots in administrative support, connecting others, and cultivating diverse relationships have remained strong.

Lindsay’s personal mission is clear: “Connecting people to people, and people to opportunities.”

Currently, Lindsay serves as Co-Founder of the award-winning FIA NOW Employment Solutions and Founder of Joy Fluent, a virtual assistant and support business. She has successfully built multi-million-dollar relationships with Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike, spanning Wall Street to Main Street. As a public speaker, Lindsay has delivered impactful presentations at prestigious events, including:

● Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce:

● Women’s Summit

● Small Business Summit

● DEI Summit

●Lehigh Valley Non-Profit Center Inaugural Conference

● SHRM Lehigh Valley Conference

● Historic Bethlehem Sites Employee Workshop

● Disrupt HR Inaugural Conference (Lehigh Valley)

● Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Summit

Her commitment to community is evident through board positions at the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, American Heart Association, Miller Keystone Blood Center, Habitat for Humanity, and Women United (United Way), where she was the first African American woman to serve on the latter three.

In 2024, Lindsay was selected to curate and host Influence Unplugged on WDIY’s public radio, making history as the first woman of color to host a public affairs show in the studio’s history.

Her passion lies in guiding individuals at all career levels toward achieving their professional aspirations.

Lindsay's achievements include being named a 2023 Woman of Influence and receiving the 2020 Forty Under 40 Award, both from Lehigh Valley Business Journal.

She holds a Bachelor’s in Communications from St. John’s University and certifications in Women’s Entrepreneurship and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion from Cornell University, as well as certifications from the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Milestone Accelerator and the National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI).

For more, visit: https://linktr.ee/lindsayrwatson