Assuming a Position at the table with Carmen Bell | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson talks with Carmen Bell, Director for Healthy Aging at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, about her efforts to encourage greater respect for our older residents. She discusses the 'why' behind her work.

Carmen also shares her belief in the value of speaking up and utilizing your seat at the table. She discusses voting as a right and a privilege and encourages listeners to think about the work that can be done now, regardless of the outcome of elections.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/18/25)